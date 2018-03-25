Stephen Curry injury: Steve Kerr says Warriors star won't play in first round of NBA playoffs

The Warriors are an amazingly talented superteam, but their offense goes as Stephen Curry goes. His ability to bend a defense the second they cross halfcourt gives Golden State an incredible amount of spacing and lets their offense go to work. However, he's out for a minimum of three weeks after spraining his MCL.

On Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Curry will probably be out even longer than that. He told reporters he doesn't expect Curry to be healthy for the first round of the playoffs. The Warriors will have to prepare for the beginning of the postseason as if they won't have arguably their most important player.

Steve Kerr said "there's no way" Steph Curry will be back for the first round of the playoffs. — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) March 25, 2018

Steve Kerr's full comment/update on Steph Curry, saying he won't play in the first round pic.twitter.com/jtQ7aPdP25 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2018

This is a huge blow to the Warriors. They're already so banged up that none of their four stars are playing in Sunday's game against Utah, but now they won't even be at full strength for the playoffs. They're obviously going to handle it well, because they're two-time champions and that's what championship teams do, but this doesn't make their path to a repeat any easier.

If there is any silver lining, it's that Kerr only said the first round of the playoffs. Golden State has enough talent to handle its business in that first series and move on to the second round relatively quickly. Then, as long as nobody else is banged up, they should be at full strength in time for a difficult Western Conference semifinals.