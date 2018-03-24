Stephen Curry injury update: MRI reportedly reveals MCL sprain; out at least three weeks
The Warriors star could be back for the start of the playoffs
Golden State Warriors fans can breathe a slight sigh of relief on Saturday, as MRI results reportedly revealed that Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
The fact that Curry could be back for the start of the playoffs is great news, as there was some fear that he could be out for the season after suffering an injury in Friday's 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
In his first game back from a right ankle injury, Curry tweaked his left leg and was forced to exit the game in the third quarter. He had 29 points at the time of the injury.
This is just the latest in a string of high-profile injuries for the Warriors. All-Stars Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson have all missed time recently due to various ailments.
At this point the Warriors have probably abandoned the idea of catching the Rockets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference -- Houston led by four games entering Friday -- with their focus on getting everyone healthy for the start of the postseason.
