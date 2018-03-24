Stephen Curry injury update: MRI reportedly reveals MCL sprain; out at least three weeks

Golden State Warriors fans can breathe a slight sigh of relief on Saturday, as MRI results reportedly revealed that Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Steph Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, league source tells ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He could return near start of playoffs. All in all, good news for the Warriors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2018

The fact that Curry could be back for the start of the playoffs is great news, as there was some fear that he could be out for the season after suffering an injury in Friday's 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

In his first game back from a right ankle injury, Curry tweaked his left leg and was forced to exit the game in the third quarter. He had 29 points at the time of the injury.

Steph exits the game after JaVale lands on his left leg pic.twitter.com/oxuJkHe2N0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2018

This is just the latest in a string of high-profile injuries for the Warriors. All-Stars Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson have all missed time recently due to various ailments.

At this point the Warriors have probably abandoned the idea of catching the Rockets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference -- Houston led by four games entering Friday -- with their focus on getting everyone healthy for the start of the postseason.