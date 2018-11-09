Stephen Curry injury update: Steve Kerr calls MRI results 'encouraging;' rules Warriors star out against Nets
Golden State's superstar was forced to exit in the third quarter of Thursday's game with a left adductor strain
The Golden State Warriors had a scary moment in the third quarter of Thursday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Superstar guard Stephen Curry suffered a left adductor strain and was forced to exit with 3:41 remaining in the period. On Friday afternoon, coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media and called the results of Curry's MRI "encouraging." However, Kerr did rule Curry out of Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Just minutes after the injury occurred on Thursday, the Warriors announced that Curry would not return to the game. Prior to the injury, Curry scored just 10 points and missed all four of his attempts from three.
This is the first setback Curry has had to deal with during the 2018-19 season. However, the Warriors guard spent quite a bit of time on the injured list last season. Curry dealt with a tweaked ankle that forced him to miss 11 games in December. He also suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain late in the regular season that kept him out until Game 2 of the Western semifinals against the Pelicans. Upon returning from that injury, Curry averaged 25.5 points and shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc throughout Golden State's NBA title run.
Prior to Thursday's injury, Curry had been playing some of the best basketball of his career. The former NBA MVP was averaging a team-high 29.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds while knocking down 49.2 percent of his long-range shots. Curry had also topped the 30-point mark six times already this season, including a 51-point effort against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 24.
The Warriors have stayed injury-free for the most part during the early portion of the regular season. Aside from Kerr saying Draymond Green is "day-to-day" with a sprained toe, All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who signed with the franchise in the offseason, is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles injury that he suffered last January.
