Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors GM says a Game 1 return vs. Pelicans is 'conceivable'

Warriors star Stephen Curry hasn't logged a minute since suffering a knee injury on March 23, but he could be returning in time for the next round of playoff action.

Golden State GM Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry, who is dealing a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, could possibly return as early as Saturday, when the Warriors open up the second round of the Western Conference playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"It's conceivable," Myers said on 95.7 The Game. "He's gonna try and practice ... if he can get in tomorrow's practice and Friday and doesn't have any setbacks and feels physically ready, then there's a chance he can go.

"But if there's any notion of him having any issues in any area, he wouldn't go on Saturday. But the good news is, if he's practicing -- which is the plan -- that means you're pretty close ...

"So ... conceivable -- I don't want to put a percentage on it because I don't know -- but I'm not saying inconceivable ... we'll know more pretty soon here."

Though Curry has been sidelined, the Warriors have barely skipped a beat without him in the playoffs. Golden State ousted the San Antonio Spurs in the first round in five games. But it's undeniable that with Curry in the fold, the Warriors go to another level. Since he went down with the knee injury, they have gone 8-7 without him on the court.