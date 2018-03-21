Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star aiming for Friday return vs. Hawks
Curry has not played since March 8 due to a sprained ankle
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most injury-plagued teams in the league, with all four of their All-Stars -- Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- missing games due to injury in recent weeks. But they've finally received some good news in the injury department.
The Warriors announced Tuesday that Curry has been cleared to start participating in full practices beginning Wednesday. Curry's goal, they added, is to return to play later this week.
With their next game not until Friday against the Hawks, that will be Curry's target date to return.
The All-Star point guard hasn't played since March 8 (not Feb. 8, as the Warriors' tweet notes), when he tweaked his ankle just a few minutes into the Warriors' game against the Spurs. After landing from a layup attempt, Curry stepped awkwardly near the basket support, and his ankle rolled over. Curry has had numerous problems with his ankles this season, including missing 11 games in December due to a sprained ankle.
The Warriors are 2-4 in this latest stretch without Curry and have slipped to 3 1/2 games behind the Rockets for the best record in the Western Conference. It seems that race is over, but it will be good for the Warriors to start getting their key players back on the court to pick up a rhythm before the playoffs begin.
