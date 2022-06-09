The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, 116-110, on Wednesday night, and the team will hope that's all that was lost. Late in the fourth quarter of the contest, Warriors star guard Stephen Curry was in some serious pain after Boston Celtics big man Al Horford appeared to land on top of Curry's lower leg during a scrum for a loose ball.

Curry, who scored a game-best 31 points on Wednesday night, ultimately got back to his feet and remained in the game for a couple more minutes before coach Steve Kerr waived the white flag and pulled his starters. When asked about Curry's injury after the game, Kerr said that the team would know more on Thursday. Curry, meanwhile, said that he thought it felt like a mild foot sprain.

Here's a look at the play:

"I'll be all right," Curry said after Game 3. "I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. Obviously there'll be some pain, but I'll be alright. Figure out how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday.. [It was] the same thing I did against Boston during the regular season, but not as bad."

Curry then added a sentence that should put Warriors fans at ease, a bit: "I don't feel like I'll miss a game."

Obviously, it's impossible to overstate how important Curry is to Golden State's entire offensive attack, so they have to hope that he doesn't have to miss any time. With the way that he was talking after Game 3, the injury doesn't sound like something that is going to force him to miss time at this point in the season. Perhaps if the injury occurred during the regular season, Curry would miss some games, but this is the NBA Finals, and he's well aware of what's at stake.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, there's only 48 hours between Games 3 and 4, so Curry isn't going to get long to heal. As a result, his pain tolerance will likely be tested in Game 4. Plus, his health will now be a central storyline for the remainder of the series.