Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for a few weeks because of the shoulder injury he suffered on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Curry left the Warriors' 125-119 loss in the third quarter after the injury. On the preceding play, Curry missed a 3-pointer and the long rebound led to a Pacers fast break. As Jalen Smith went to the basket, Curry reached in for a steal. Though he made contact with the ball, he could not strip it and hurt his shoulder in the process.

Curry immediately grabbed for his shoulder and was in so much pain that the Warriors had to call a timeout to sub him out. He then made his way to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game a short time later. Curry finished with 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

"He's gonna get an MRI tomorrow," Golden State's Steve Kerr said after the game. "We'll see how he is tomorrow. I didn't ask about [his level of pain], I just trust [the medical staff's] judgment and they said he's not going back in. I checked in with him briefly, but I haven't had a chance to go into detail with him. His spirits were good. Steph's always a guy with a great outlook on life so he was in good spirits. We'll hope for the best."

The defending-champion Warriors are 14-15 on the season, and now they'll be without their franchise player, who is again having an MVP-caliber season. Golden State has scored 120.8 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court this season, according to Cleaning The Glass, and have mustered a dismal 103 per 100 with him on the bench in non-garbage-time minutes.