Stephen Curry has been out since March 16 with a foot injury, but he is expected to return to the court as the Warriors open the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. That's according to The Athletic, which reports Curry just needs to clear a scrimmage on Thursday to be cleared for the postseason opener.

The Warriors have not confirmed Curry's Game 1 availability, and they released an update on Curry on Tuesday, saying he "continues to make good progress in his recovery process."

Denver appears set to enter the series with more injury issues than Golden State as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are considered unlikely to return to the floor for the postseason.

Assuming Curry does take the floor in Game 1, he will, amazingly, play some of his first minutes of the season with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The Warriors opened the season shorthanded as Thompson recovered from a torn Achilles tendon. By the time Thompson was ready to return, Green had suffered an injury of his own. Green returned for Golden State's March 14 bout with the Wizards, but only two days later, Curry got hurt against the Celtics.

If any team could feel comfortable getting healthy in the middle of the playoffs, though, it would be the Warriors. Curry, Thompson and Green are the longest-tenured star trio in basketball. They know how to play together. It will be like riding a bicycle once Curry is ready. We just don't quite know when that will be yet.