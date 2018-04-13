Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expects to return during second round of playoffs, per report
Curry has not played since suffering a sprained MCL on March 23
The Warriors will officially be without Stephen Curry for the first round of the NBA Playoffs. According to a report from Shams Charania, Curry is targeting sometime in the second round of the playoffs -- assuming the Warriors advance past the San Antonio Spurs.
Curry, who has battled ankle problems all season, is currently sidelined due to a sprained MCL. The two-time MVP suffered the injury on March 23 against the Hawks, in what was his first game back on the court after missing two weeks with a sprained ankle.
