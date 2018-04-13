Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expects to return during second round of playoffs, per report

Curry has not played since suffering a sprained MCL on March 23

The Warriors will officially be without Stephen Curry for the first round of the NBA Playoffs. According to a report from Shams Charania, Curry is targeting sometime in the second round of the playoffs -- assuming the Warriors advance past the San Antonio Spurs

Curry, who has battled ankle problems all season, is currently sidelined due to a sprained MCL. The two-time MVP suffered the injury on March 23 against the Hawks, in what was his first game back on the court after missing two weeks with a sprained ankle. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES