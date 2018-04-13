Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expects to return during second round of playoffs, per report

The Warriors will officially be without Stephen Curry for the first round of the NBA Playoffs. According to a report from Shams Charania, Curry is targeting sometime in the second round of the playoffs -- assuming the Warriors advance past the San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors star Stephen Curry (sprained MCL) is targeting expected return at some point in the Western Conference semifinals, league sources told Yahoo. Curry has three-week evaluation on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2018

Curry, who has battled ankle problems all season, is currently sidelined due to a sprained MCL. The two-time MVP suffered the injury on March 23 against the Hawks, in what was his first game back on the court after missing two weeks with a sprained ankle.