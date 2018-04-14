Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star making progress as NBA playoffs begin, to be evaluated again in a week

The Warriors have said Stephen Curry would not play in the first round of the NBA playoffs, ruling him out for their series against the San Antonio Spurs.

But is there an opening for Curry to return earlier than expected? Curry, initially set to miss three to six weeks, was examined Friday and the Warriors announced that he was making progress and would increase his workload. He will be evaluated again in a week.

While Curry is the team's most important player, Golden State can afford to not have him. They still have three All-Stars on the roster, including Kevin Durant, and should have no problem taking care of the Spurs, who are still without Kawhi Leonard. But as good as the Warriors are, they need Curry at full strength for the later stages of the playoffs, and rushing him back for the first round will make that less likely.

According to a Friday report from Shams Charania, Curry is targeting sometime in the second round -- assuming the Warriors advance past the Spurs.

Warriors star Stephen Curry (sprained MCL) is targeting expected return at some point in the Western Conference semifinals, league sources told Yahoo. Curry has three-week evaluation on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2018

Curry, who has battled ankle problems all season, is currently sidelined due to a sprained MCL. The two-time MVP suffered the injury March 23 against the Hawks, in what was his first game back after missing two weeks with a sprained ankle.

Late in the third quarter, JaVale McGee came across the lane to try and block a shot, but fell down upon landing and rolled up on Curry's leg, which bent awkwardly at the knee.

Shortly after the injury, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was emphatic in saying that Curry would not be playing in the first round of the playoffs.

"There's no way," Kerr said March 25 of the possibility. Curry, however, was not so eager in the initial aftermath to give up hope, saying he was hoping to prove his coach wrong.