Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star officially probable for Game 2, Steve Kerr says

If Curry plays in Game 2, it will be his first time on the court since March 23 due to an MCL injury

The Warriors may have rolled through the first round of the playoffs without Stephen Curry, and they handled the Pelicans easily in Game 1 of the second round, but everybody knows Curry is the key to Golden State. Without him, the Warriors' chances of a title reduce significantly. He is the engine that makes the offense go and his ability to bend a defense to his will is irreplaceable.

Curry last played on March 23 due to an MCL injury. Steve Kerr said before Game 1 that while Curry was out, he was "very likely" to play in Game 2 on Tuesday, barring any setbacks. On Monday, Kerr listed his star guard as probable. 

It will be interesting to see how Curry fares in his first game back in over a month. Kerr said before Game 1 that they may consider bringing Curry off the bench and that he would play with limited minutes. However, a report from ESPN's Chris Haynes suggests that won't be the case. 

This is great news for the Warriors. They're finally close to full strength again and that's something they haven't been able to say much this season. It will certainly give them a much better shot at defending their title. 

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES