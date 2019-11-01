Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out at least three months after surgery for broken hand

The Golden State Warriors will be without their leader for an extended period of time, after already getting off to a rough start to the 2019-20 season. On Friday, the team announced that Stephen Curry underwent successful surgery on his broken left hand and will be re-evaluated in three months, after sustaining the injury in a loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

Originally, the Warriors were unsure if the two-time league MVP needed surgery, with Curry receiving a CT scan on the hand Thursday to determine what the next steps needed to be.

Curry was injured after driving to the rim and colliding with Phoenix big man Aron Baynes, who was trying to draw a charge in the third quarter on Wednesday. The Warriors All-Star landed awkwardly on his hand in the paint following the collision.

The Warriors fell to 1-3 on the season as they continue to look like one of the worst teams in the league in the aftermath of losing Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala this offseason while Klay Thompson rehabilitates his torn ACL. Forward Draymond Green took a hard hit to his lower back earlier in the Suns game and came off grimacing, picking up a technical foul on his way out as he let the refs know his frustration at not getting a foul call.

And now Curry is out for at least three months. Curry had nine points on 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 of 7 from three and four turnovers in 25 minutes before leaving the game. He also had eight turnovers in the season-opening loss against the Clippers and entered the game shooting 24 percent on 3-pointers for the year.

The Warriors likely will turn to newcomer in 2019 All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell to lead the offense. However, the rocky start and bad luck is just another big blow to this team, which entered the season with an expected win total of 47.5, according to FanDuel.