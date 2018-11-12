Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out at least two more games with groin strain
Steve Kerr said they're being extra careful on the back-to-back with Curry, who hasn't suffered this kind of injury before
Stephen Curry's absence from the Golden State Warriors' lineup will continue for at least two more games. Head coach Steve Kerr told the media on Monday afternoon that Curry has already been ruled out for both games of the Warriors' back-to-back, which begins tonight with a game against the Clippers, and concludes Tuesday at home against the Hawks.
Part of the reason for Curry being held out is the Warriors are being extra cautious. In part because he's their best player, and in part because this is a new injury for him.
Curry suffered the groin strain during the Warriors' lopsided loss to the Bucks last Thursday. He didn't play in their game over the weekend against the Nets, one the Warriors ended up winning handily.
Losing Curry obviously hurts the Warriors in the short term, but they aren't worried about the regular season. The main goal is having their key players healthy come playoff time, and if that means being overly cautious when one of them gets hurt, then that's what they have to do.
Besides, it's not like other teams losing their superstar. When Curry goes down the Warriors just turn to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Plus, the Warriors are set to get Draymond Green back from a two-game absence due to a foot injury, while Shaun Livingston, who has been out since Oct. 26 with a foot injury, will also return as well. With those reinforcements on the way, it makes it much easier to be careful with Curry.
