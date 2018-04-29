Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for Game 1 vs. Pelicans; 'very likely' to play Game 2

Stephen Curry will not play in Game 1 of the second-round series between the Warriors and Pelicans, according to Steve Kerr. However, the Warriors coach says their superstar is likely to make his return Tuesday for Game 2. Kerr also says he could be on a minutes restriction if he indeed suits up Tuesday, and possibly even come off the bench.

The last time Curry played in a game, but didn't start, was in the 2011-12 season. For his entire career he's only come off the bench six times total. Even with an injury, seeing Curry in a bench role would be an odd sight.

Steph will not play tonight ... very likely to play Game 2, according to Kerr — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) April 29, 2018

Kerr says there could be a minutes restriction for Curry on Tuesday, and coming off the bench is a possibility — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) April 29, 2018

Putting Curry on a minutes restriction is the right call by the Warriors. They've proven they can win games without him, but they obviously want to get him back into the lineup at this point of the playoffs. However, this a team with the goal of winning a title. They don't want to rush Curry back and immediately play him heavy minutes. Easing him back in is the way to go here.

It will be interesting to see if the result of Game 1 has any impact on how the Warriors approach Game 2. A blowout win could lead them to approach Curry with more caution. However, would a close win or even a loss give them reason to be more agressive with his comeback? Most likely not because of how cautious Golden State has been with Curry so far, but the playoffs are different. Anything can happen.