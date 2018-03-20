Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star reportedly aims for Friday return vs. Hawks

The Warriors have been facing a ridiculous amount of injuries lately. Stephen Curry has missed the last six games due to an ankle injury. Klay Thompson has been missing time with a thumb injury. Kevin Durant is out at least two weeks with a rib injury and Draymond Green left Monday's loss to the Spurs with a pelvic contusion.

Golden State could use some luck with injuries, and it might be getting it. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Warriors and Curry are looking at a Friday return against the Hawks. This is welcome news for Golden State with so many other key players out.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is targeting a return to action on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, the team's next opponent, league sources told ESPN. The two-time MVP will have his right ankle re-evaluated on Tuesday. If the evaluation reveals enough progress and there are no unforeseen setbacks from this point to Friday, the sharpshooter intends to play after missing the past five games, sources said.

Ever since Curry broke out as a superstar, he's been incredibly important in how the Warriors' offense runs. Even with the addition of Durant, Golden State has always been at its most effective when defenses are bending as far as they can to prevent Curry from getting open looks from 3-point range.

When Curry returns, that Warriors offense will be immediately better even without the other stars that usually surround him. However, those details feel minor considering their health problems right now with the playoffs quickly approaching.