Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star reportedly not close to playing
The Warriors could still miss the beginning of the second round, depending when it begins
The Warriors have been without Stephen Curry since March 23. An MCL injury has left the Golden State star sidelined throughout the first-round of the playoffs, but the hope was that he would make his return in the second. That could still happen, but according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, he's still nowhere close to playing.
Curry isn't expected to return earlier than scheduled. The Warriors are currently up 3-0 on the Spurs with a chance to sweep them on Sunday. If the Pelicans, holding their own 3-0 lead in their series, also sweep the Trail Blazers, then the Warriors might have an early start to the second round. That early start could force Golden State to begin the second round without Curry.
According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn't in the final stages of his rehabilitation. He will be evaluated again on Friday. He is on schedule but not on pace to beat the announced timelines. The working parameters have been 4 to 6 weeks since JaVale McGee crashed into Curry's left knee.
The Warriors have been fine without Curry so far, but they obviously want their star back sooner rather than later.
