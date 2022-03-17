The Golden State Warriors lost Stephen Curry for the remainder of their game vs. the Boston Celtics on Wednesday with what the team described as a left foot soreness. No other details were given.

Curry left late in the second quarter and was ruled out shortly after halftime. The injury occurred as Curry and Marcus Smart were pursuing a loose ball. Smart dove and landed on Curry's left leg/foot.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not appear to be happy with Smart's aggressiveness in that situation. As you can see in this video, Kerr and Smart were "talking" and you can draw your own conclusions about what's being discussed.

Kerr obviously isn't going to be pleased with his star player having his leg rolled up on by an opposing player, but Smart didn't do anything wrong here. He was pursuing a loose ball. We love to criticize NBA players for not playing hard, and that's all Smart did here. He went to the floor immediately, and in fact, Curry stepped under him after Smart was already into his dive.

We will continue to update this story as more information on the specifics of Curry's injury becomes available.