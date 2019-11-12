Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star says he needs second surgery, still expects to return this season

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Steph Curry spoke to media members prior to the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and he revealed that he will need a second surgery on the broken left hand that he suffered against the Phoenix Suns last month when he crashed into center Aron Baynes. The second surgery will be to remove pins placed in his hand from the first surgery, and will cause some swelling, which will add to the overall recovery time. It is expected to take place sometime in December. He will be re-evaluated in three months.

Despite the fact that he will need a second surgery, Curry still plans to return to on-court action this season, in the spring specifically.

"I definitely expect to be ready to play, I don't know when, but at some point in the spring, Curry said. "It's just a matter of the rehab process. I've never obviously dealt with a hand injury like this."

Steph Curry addressing the media, says he expects to be back in the spring pic.twitter.com/vHYhpiBrjK — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 12, 2019

Without Curry (and Klay Thompson), the Warriors have sunk to the bottom of the Western Conference, as they sit at just 2-8 through 10 games. Considering the fact that they don't appear to be poised to make yet another Finals run this season, they might be better served developing young players, and ultimately landing in the lottery anyway.

Either way, Curry will be under absolutely no pressure to return quickly this season. In fact, considering how many miles he has put on his body over the past five years, some extended time off could be beneficial for the two-time MVP. At this point, the ideal situation for Golden State might be getting ample rest for their core trio of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green this season, landing a high draft pick and then coming back strong next season.