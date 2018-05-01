Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star will play in Game 2 against Pelicans

The Warriors may have rolled through the first round of the playoffs without Stephen Curry, and they handled the Pelicans easily in Game 1 of the second round, but everybody knows Curry is the key to Golden State. Without him, the Warriors' chances of a title reduce significantly. He is the engine that makes the offense go and his ability to bend a defense to his will is irreplaceable.

Curry last played on March 23 due to an MCL injury. Steve Kerr said before Game 1 that while Curry was out, he was "very likely" to play in Game 2 on Tuesday, barring any setbacks. He must have had no setbacks, because he's playing.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry will make his postseason debut tonight for Game 2 against the Pelicans. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 1, 2018

It will be interesting to see how Curry fares in his first game back in over a month. Kerr said before Game 1 that they may consider bringing Curry off the bench and that he would play with limited minutes. However, a report from ESPN's Chris Haynes on Monday suggests that won't be the case.

Stephen Curry will not be on a minutes restriction. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 30, 2018

This is great news for the Warriors. They're finally close to full strength again and that's something they haven't been able to say much this season. It will certainly give them a much better shot at defending their title.