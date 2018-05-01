Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star will play in Game 2 against Pelicans
This will be Curry's first time on the court since March 23 due to an MCL injury
The Warriors may have rolled through the first round of the playoffs without Stephen Curry, and they handled the Pelicans easily in Game 1 of the second round, but everybody knows Curry is the key to Golden State. Without him, the Warriors' chances of a title reduce significantly. He is the engine that makes the offense go and his ability to bend a defense to his will is irreplaceable.
Curry last played on March 23 due to an MCL injury. Steve Kerr said before Game 1 that while Curry was out, he was "very likely" to play in Game 2 on Tuesday, barring any setbacks. He must have had no setbacks, because he's playing.
It will be interesting to see how Curry fares in his first game back in over a month. Kerr said before Game 1 that they may consider bringing Curry off the bench and that he would play with limited minutes. However, a report from ESPN's Chris Haynes on Monday suggests that won't be the case.
This is great news for the Warriors. They're finally close to full strength again and that's something they haven't been able to say much this season. It will certainly give them a much better shot at defending their title.
-
Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, Game 2 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Pelicans vs. Warriors game 10,000 times
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Spurs worried Leonard might force trade
Leonard's injury drama runs far deeper than him not appearing at playoff games
-
Report: Knicks may hire coach this week
The Knicks are done interviewing candidates and will now make their final decision soon
-
NBA DFS, May 1: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs. Pelicans
The Warriors take on the Pelicans in the second round of the playoffs