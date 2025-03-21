Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry exited Thursday night's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors and was quickly ruled out with a pelvic contusion after a hard fall in the third quarter. The injury came as Curry attempted to drive to the basket. As he made a pass back out to the perimeter, he got knocked onto the floor by Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo.

There was no foul on the play, and Mogbo went straight up to try to contest what he thought would be a Curry layup. Things went wrong when Curry hit the ground, seemingly landing hard on his backside and immediately feeling quite a bit of pain.

Curry first went to the bench before gingerly heading back to the locker room. He was ruled out a short time later, finishing the night with 17 points in 25 minutes.

Curry has been on a tear for the red-hot Warriors. In their first 14 games after acquiring Jimmy Butler, he has averaged nearly 30 points per game as Golden State rattled off a 12-2 stretch -- now 13-2 after Thursday night's win. The weight of carrying an enormous burden for most of the season before Butler's arrival, however, has seemingly taken a toll lately. He missed a game earlier this week against the Milwaukee Bucks, and in the three games prior, shot just 18 of 50 from the floor.

Stephen Curry's 3-point record is safer than Draymond Green thinks, but one current player may have a shot Brad Botkin

Now the Warriors will have to hope that Curry can recover quickly. They improved to 41-29 with the win Thursday night and have only a slight lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. And with that top-six spot comes the ability to avoid the Play-In stage.

If Curry misses time, the odds of Golden State having to fight its way into the playoffs get much higher.