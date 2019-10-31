Stephen Curry injury: Warriors, Suns players and coaches react to superstar guard's broken hand

SAN FRANCISCO -- Chalk it up as a lesson about why you should never say, "It can't get any worse."

With the Warriors trailing by 29 points in the third quarter to the Phoenix Suns, Aron Baynes landed on top of Stephen Curry's left arm during an awkward fall, causing Curry to go to the locker room. It was later revealed that Curry suffered a broken left hand, and will await a CT scan and MRI to determine whether he needs surgery. The Warriors lost the game, 121-110, to fall to 1-3 on the season, but the primary concern after the game was Curry's health.

Here's how various players from both the Warriors and Suns players reacted to the news.

Steve Kerr, Warriors coach

On the next steps with Curry's injury:

"We'll meet tomorrow as a staff. We'll watch film with the team and we'll be able to discuss all that stuff. Obviously it's been a tough start for us on many levels, so just trying to find our footing. Obviously this puts us in a tough spot, so we'll assess it and go from there"

On the younger players getting larger roles:

"It's a great opportunity for these young guys to play. It's also a little bit too much. You want to bring along rookies as best you can and we're just putting so much on their plate, but we have no choice with all the injuries. So I think they have to just seize the opportunity and as coaches we have to help them do the best job they can and continue to learn."

On the play that Curry was injured:

"Just one of those things. Aron Baynes came up after the game and wanted to know how Steph was doing. You could tell he felt really bad. It was just a random basketball play, so, stuff happens."

Aron Baynes, Suns

On being involved in Curry's injury:

"First off, I feel terrible for what happened to Steph -- unfortunate. You never want to see someone go down and get hurt, let alone be a part of it. Best wishes to him and hopefully a speedy recovery and he comes back better."

D'Angelo Russell, Warriors

On his initial reaction to the Curry injury:

"I wasn't sure what it was. We got the news after the game. Definitely prayers up to him for a speedy recovery. It's tough. It's part of the league, part of what professional sports are about. Just hope he can come back stronger."

On how the team will move forward in Curry's absence:

"It's tough, you've got a guy like that that goes down. The focal point of our offense was built around him, but it forces guys to step up. We've got a lot of young guys on the team that get extra burn and extra opportunity. Just gotta step up and take advantage of it. It's what this league's about."

On how he'll need to step up like he did last season after Caris LeVert's injury in Brooklyn:

"Definitely try to take on that leadership role and continue to get better every year with being able to lead guys with what I see and what I've been through and what not. It's definitely a similar situation, but it's gonna be tougher. We've got a lot of young guys that are gonna be forced to mature and step up, so looking forward to it as well."

On playing more point guard with Curry out:

"It's just an opportunity to go back to the drawing board with the team and with the coaching staff and see what we can do to prepare for each game day in and day out. The big thing I see is just an opportunity for a lot of people."

Devin Booker, Suns

On the Curry injury:

"Yeah, it's unfortunate man. You hate to see that. Hate to see an injury in the NBA. Praying for him and his family and wish him a speedy recovery for sure."

Eric Paschall, Warriors

On the young players stepping up in Curry's absence:

"Of course it hurts knowing that Steph Curry's down. But I feel like it definitely gives the young guys opportunity. We're just gonna have to make up for it by playing hard and playing together and making sure we're together throughout the time he's out. That's a very, very valuable piece of our team, but I feel like we're just gonna stay positive, wish him the best of course -- we don't know how long he's gonna be out, but of course we've still got games to play. We're gonna keep our head up, keep playing and play hard, honestly. That's one thing we've gotta do, especially with a whole bunch of young guys on this team."

Monty Williams, Suns coach

On the impact of Curry's injury on the league:

"I feel bad for him. These guys that are the faces of the league that go down, is not good for the league. But especially for someone like Steph who has done so much to raise the level of excitement in the Bay Area and throughout the league, to see him go down like that. They have dealt with injuries for the past four months now so it is tough to see him go down. He was making a hard play and he was normal Steph tonight, running around, and when you see him go down like that it was hard to watch, especially when I got the news."