Stephen Curry is no stranger to history. Very few athletes, in any sport, have more records and accolades under their belt. Curry put himself atop another list on Tuesday night inside Madison Square Garden, breaking Ray Allen's NBA record for career 3-pointers in Golden State's 105-96 victory over the Knicks.

Allen's mark stood at 2,973 makes.

Curry hit number 2,974 at the 7:33 mark of the first quarter.

We've all known Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter to ever live for some time now. This is not, in any capacity, debatable. The gap between him and everyone else, even guys like Allen and Reggie Miller and Larry Bird and on down the list of the sharpest marksmen in history, is an ocean. His range. His ability to create his own shot off the dribble. Nobody has ever combined volume and efficiency like Curry. He's one of one.

But Curry never wanted to say this for himself. He's clearly heard everyone else saying it for years, but Curry has too much respect for the shooters that came before him to prematurely anoint himself. In his postgame press conference on Tuesday, Curry admitted that he's finally willing to call himself the greatest now that he has the record.

For all of Curry's on-court theatrics, he's one of the NBA's most humble and classy superstars. He has never put himself above or before his team, and he wasn't about to do that with history's other great shooters. He had to earn it first. Now that he's done that, it's clear how much it means to him.