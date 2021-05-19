Happy Wednesday! We're halfway through the week, with a big weekend coming our way. The PGA Championship starts tomorrow morning, and NBA play-in games continue tonight before the playoffs start for real over the weekend. Toss in the NHL playoffs and the conclusion of European soccer season, and you've got a lot on your plate.

Don't worry, I think you can handle it. Just try to make some time for the Formula 1 race in Monaco on Sunday morning because there's nothing quite like watching cars try to drive really fast through narrow city streets. Plus, the people-watching in Monaco is crazy.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But that's not all for a few more days. First, let's get through tonight. Like last night, I have a pick for both NBA play-in games, as well as an MLB play. I also have some PGA Championship Top 20 props for you. Before we get to all of it, let's catch up on today's news.

All right, let's make tonight a winning one.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Stephen Curry Over 48.5 Points, Assists & Rebounds (+100): Is it too much to ask Stephen Curry to meet the moment? I mean, he's done it plenty of times before, right?

A matchup of the defending champion Lakers and Stephen Curry's Warriors is more than the NBA could have ever fantasized about for a play-in game, but it's happening. While I'm not entirely sure how it'll go -- I lean the Lakers -- no matter what happens, I feel like Steph will have to cook to keep the Warriors in it. Now, in his prior performances against the Lakers this season, these numbers feel out of reach. Steph has averaged 23 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in those games, but he's only played 90 minutes in those games.

If we look at Steph down the stretch, as the Warriors were jockeying for a spot, he took on a more prominent role. In Curry's last 16 games, he's averaged 35 minutes per game while scoring 35.9 points with 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. A night like that pushes us past our threshold, and that's the kind of night I'm counting on.

Key Trend: Curry has exceeded 48.5 PAR in nine of his last 16 games.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: SportsLine's projection model generated selections for Wednesday's play-in matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, and it has a pretty strong lean on one side of the total.

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA

Spurs at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Grizzlies -4 (-110) -- Remember how the Hornets looked last night? I won't be shocked if we see a similar performance from San Antonio in Memphis. The Spurs are limping into the play-in, having lost four straight and 10 of their last 12. You see that and wonder just how enthusiastic the Spurs will be about playing for the chance to get eliminated in the first round.

I have more faith in the motivation for the Grizzlies, as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Plus, the Grizzlies had their way with the Spurs a bit this season. San Antonio won the first meeting -- which was the season opener for both -- but later in the year, when they played twice in San Antonio, the Grizzlies won both games by a combined score of 262-214.

Key Trend: San Antonio is 2-5-1 in its last eight games as an underdog.

⚾ MLB

Mets at Braves, 7:20 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Mets (+165) -- If it ain't broke, why fix it? Betting NL East dogs in division games has been profitable for us so far this season, and we have yet another opportunity to take advantage of it again tonight. Honestly, how are the Braves this big of a favorite against the Mets? Atlanta is 19-23 on the season and has the worst run differential in the division. It's lost three straight and hasn't beaten the Mets yet.

Then there's the pitching matchup. Nobody will confuse New York's David Peterson with a Cy Young candidate, but he's been better this season than Atlanta starter Charlie Morton. Peterson misses more bats, and, while the Mets offense is nothing special, the Braves haven't been great against lefties themselves. And if things get to the bullpens? Everything there points New York's direction too.

Key Trend: The Braves are 1-4 in their last five as a favorite.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: The SportsLine Projection Model is off to a fast start in 2021, going 52-36 on all top-rated MLB picks. See its four-leg parlay that would pay more than 13-1 on Wednesday.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Top Three Starters

Max Scherzer, Nationals

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Shohei Ohtani, Angels



Value Starter

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Top Three Hitters

Max Muncy, Dodgers

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Juan Soto, Nationals



Value Hitter

Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox

⛳ PGA Championship Top 20s

USATSI

We're betting on each of these golfers to finish in the top 20 this weekend.