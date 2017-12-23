Warriors star Stephen Curry is serious about owning part of the Panthers

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is a huge Panthers fan. He considers Charlotte and the Carolina area to be his hometown. So when the Panthers went up for sale, following the announcement of an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct by owner Jerry Richardson, Curry tweeted out that he would be interested in buying the team along with rap star Diddy.

At the time of the tweet, it was easy to see it as a tongue in cheek comment for the moment. However, in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Curry said that his interest in buying the Panthers was very real. Not only can he have an impact in his home area, but he'll be able to potentially have one in the NFL as a whole.

Carolina Panthers fans may want to pay special attention to this interview.

Steph told me he’s more serious about getting involved in ownership than you might think. pic.twitter.com/1ZP0Rq9bzg — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 23, 2017

"I'm serious, I'm really serious about that. I think it's such a unique opportunity to impact my hometown. Just an unprecedented unique situation, and knowing kind of what storylines are around the NFL right now, maybe having a hand in that. So we'll see how that plays out and take whoever along ride with me, whoever wants to come watch Cam and everybody, hopefully win Super Bowls."

If Curry's serious about owning an NFL team, then he certainly has the money to put into it following his most recent contract. He won't be a primary owner of the team, but that doesn't seem to be what he's interested in here. His interests in the NFL seem to be in off-the-field aspects of the league. His goals of changing the NFL are certainly idealistic.

If Curry were to go in owning the team, he would probably be involved with Diddy and maybe even Colin Kaepernick. It will be interesting to see if anybody else got involved and what that final ownership group would look like.