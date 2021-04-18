Stephen Curry is firing pure plutonium at the moment. On Saturday night, Curry hit 11 3-pointers, giving him 36 triples over his past four games, en route to 47 points, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors fell to the Celtics in a 119-114 slugfest between two teams that are finding their stride at the right time.

The loss broke Golden State's five-game win streak.

Boston has now won six straight.

Jayson Tatum, on a tear of his own, went toe to toe with Curry, finishing with 44 points. But the story was, and is, Curry, who has hit at least 10 3-pointers in three of his last four games. Per ESPN Stats and Info, no other player in history has recorded three such games over an entire season.

The history doesn't stop there. Curry has now scored at least 30 points in 10 consecutive games, tying Kobe Bryant's NBA record for players 33 or older.

Curry has also also joined Kobe and Michael Jordan as the only players in history, at least 33 years old, to notch four 40-point games in a calendar month, having put up 41, 53, 42 and 47 so far in April. Look at the run this guy is on:

Over this 10-game span, Curry is averaging 39.1 points on 48.5-percent 3-point shooting. Over his past five, Curry is averaging 44 points on 58/54/91 shooting splits, and he has made more 3-pointers over the past week (36) than four entire teams (Magic, Kings, Pelicans and Wizards).

The only thing that can potentially stop Curry right now is his left ankle, which he tweaked in the fourth quarter on Saturday. He stayed in the game and played the rest of the way, but if he has to miss any time, the Warriors could be in trouble. They currently occupy the No. 9 seed in the West, one game up in the loss column on No. 10 San Antonio and just two games up on the No. 11 spot, which would fall outside the play-in series and land Golden State in the lottery.