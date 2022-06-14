There are nine NBA teams that haven't made 1,000 3-point shots in their entire playoff histories: the Knicks, Nets, Wizards, Grizzlies, 76ers, Timberwolves, Hornets, Pelicans and Kings. You'll notice that the Golden State Warriors do not occupy that list. In fact, you could remove all but two players in their history and they'd still clear the 1,000 3-pointer benchmark.

Golden State's duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson entered Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals with 999 career postseason 3-pointers between the two of them. In the first quarter, Klay Thompson made one to put the Warriors up 17-6 over the Boston Celtics. In doing so, he gave the Splash Brothers their 1,000th combined postseason triple.

If you're wondering if any other pair of teammates has ever matched this feat, rest assured, they have not. It would literally be impossible. Curry is the only player in NBA history with more than 500 playoff 3-pointers, and obviously, for a duo to reach 1,000, someone needs to have crossed 500.

Thompson isn't far behind at 445. They are the two all-time leaders, with Lebron James in third with 432. Honorary Splash Brother Kevin Durant (or should we say Splash Cousin?) ranks seventh with 344.

The NBA is emphasizing long-distance shots more and more by the year. Maybe some day, a player will emerge that can challenge Curry's individual record. But the idea of a pair of teammates being so deadly from behind the arc and playing deep into the postseason enough times to rack up this sort of volume is practically unfathomable. This is one of those records that might never be broken.