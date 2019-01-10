Stephen Curry launches 'UnderRated Tour' and Raja Bell explains how beneficial the project can be
Raja Bell talks about his experience as a slept-on recruit
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry knows what it's like to be slept-on. The three-star recruit didn't really break out until an outstanding March Madness performance with Davidson. Since then, he's been one of the leaders of an NBA dynasty and won the NBA's first unanimous MVP vote.
Now, Curry wants to give other players the same opportunity with his "UnderRated Tour," in which he'll look for basketball players to be the next... well... him. Curry is building a legend around himself, and he wants others to do the same.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell relays his experience as an under-the-radar basketball recruit in high school. Bell was getting offered scholarships from mid-majors before eventually playing for Boston University and FIU. From there, Bell went undrafted in the NBA draft before playing in the league from 2000-2012.
Bell goes on to talk about how the game today offers young players more chances to get noticed, including the summer camp circuit and AAU. Curry is looking to dig even deeper, however, and it shows with projects like this.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron to be re-evaluated on Friday
James has been out of the lineup since suffering the injury on Christmas Day
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Jan 10
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Friday
-
Lopez calls Giannis best player in NBA
While Lopez makes his bold claim about Giannis, the Bucks star only cares about getting better...
-
Celtics vs. Heat odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Heat vs. Celtics game 10,000 tim...
-
Leonard setting tone ... as a passer?
Also: A strange saying courtesy of Kevin Huerter, a Ryan Arcidiacano mixtape, looking at the...
-
Thunder vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Thunder vs. Spurs game 10,000 ti...