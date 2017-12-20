Stephen Curry likely to miss Warriors-Cavs Christmas Day game due to ankle injury

The highlight of the Christmas Day NBA slate is undoubtedly the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams have met in the past three NBA Finals and have also faced off on Christmas the past two seasons, with each team picking up a victory.

This year's game might have just lost some luster, however, as the Warriors announced on Tuesday that two-time MVP Steph Curry will likely miss the game while he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain he suffered during the Warriors' Dec. 4 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry was re-evaluated on Tuesday and the team released the results afterward:

The evaluation indicated that the ankle is healing well and that [Curry] is making good progress overall, enabling him to progress to modified on-court workouts in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated in one week with the anticipation of having more clarity at that time on a potential return to game action plan.

The one-week timetable would mean that the re-evaluation won't even take place until Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, so it's unlikely Curry will suit up against the Cavs.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the Warriors this season. Golden State has won nine straight, including the past five without Curry.