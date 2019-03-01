Stephen Curry not concerned about Warriors' rough stretch: We 'understand what we're trying to accomplish'

The Golden State Warriors haven't exactly looked like the juggernaut that the NBA world has grown accustomed to seeing this season.

This is a team that has dropped four of their last six games, including Thursday's 103-96 decision at the hands of the Orlando Magic. Following the loss, star guard Stephen Curry admitted that he isn't worried about the Warriors' recent tough stretch and knows what the franchise is trying to accomplish this season.

Curry was also very adamant that the Warriors realize what is in front of them and they're capable of learning from their losses.

"Communicate," Curry said. "Understand what we're trying to accomplish. We want to win every game we play, but we understand when it doesn't happen, we identify the reasons and call them out and keep it moving. We don't become the team we're capable of without understanding how to deal with failure and deal with losses."

The group was a tad shorthanded against the Magic with All-Star forward Kevin Durant given the night off for rest in preparation for the postseason. In Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat, DeMarcus Cousins received a night of rest as well, so Golden State hasn't exactly been moving with all of its necessary parts over the past two games -- back-to-back road games.

The Warriors have obviously dealt with adversity in the past and the 2017-18 season wasn't exactly smooth sailing heading into the postseason. The team endured multiple injuries and Curry missed the opening round against the San Antonio Spurs due to a knee injury.

Golden State has definitely looked like one of the top teams in the NBA this season and continues to get Cousins more comfortable in the team's offense. Cousin did have a very efficient outing on Thursday with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and a pair of assists.

Curry even added that if the Warriors play the way they're capable of playing, they should be able to come away with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. It'll be a revenge game of sorts after the Sixers defeated the Warriors at Oracle Arena earlier this season.