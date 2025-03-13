The show that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu put on at All-Star weekend in 2024 was unforgettable, so it seemed like a missed opportunity when there was no encore performance this year. There were rumors that Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson could have been involved in another special 3-point contest in San Francisco, but Clark declined and, according to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass, plans for a rematch were scrapped because the league was not "able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar."

This does not, however, mean that 2024 was a one-time thing. Curry said in an interview on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday that he thinks it will be revisited.

"We were trying to get the 'Me and Sabrina Part 2' back, and it just didn't work out," Curry said. "I think we'll come back to that at some point."

It remains bewildering that the league couldn't figure out a way to get Ionescu, who grew up in the Bay Area, and Curry, the star of the host team, to face off at this particular All-Star weekend. During his press conference in San Francisco, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that "we just weren't collectively feeling it" and "it just felt forced." Maybe it will feel different leading up to next year's All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.