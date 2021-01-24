Stephen Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history. We knew that well before he started breaking records and winning championships, but now that he's in his 30s, he's accumulated enough volume to rewrite the history books. The Golden State Warriors superstar just did so in a major way by hitting his 2,561st 3-point shot in a game against the Utah Jazz, passing Reggie Miller for the second-most in NBA history.

Here's a look at the shot that put Curry in second place:

To put Curry's dominance into perspective, he is only 32 years old. Miller retired at 39, but still couldn't rack up enough 3's to hold off Curry. Miller never averaged more than 6.6 3-point attempts per game in a single season. Curry is currently in the process of topping that for the ninth consecutive season. He made 98 3-pointers in the 2014-15 playoffs alone, exactly as many as Miller made in his entire second NBA season. Curry might be playing in an era more conducive to his gifts, but his numbers are still off of the charts.

Next in line for Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point shots, Ray Allen. In his Hall of Fame career, Allen made 2,973 3-pointers, putting him more than 400 3's ahead of Curry. At his career pace of 3.6 made 3's per game, Curry should expect to pass him at some point next season. At that point, he will be only 33 or 34 and will still likely have several years left in his career to pad that lead.

If he plays long enough, that record may never be broken no matter how many 3's future players take. Curry may have had an era advantage over Miller, but he passed him so quickly because he is the greatest shooter in NBA history. We may never see another quite like Curry, and when it's all said and done, the record books will reflect that.