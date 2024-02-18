In what should've been positioned as All-Star Saturday's final event (because it was definitely the marquee event), NBA 3-point king Stephen Curry and WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu did not disappoint in their massively hyped 3-point shootout.

Curry won with a score of 29, which would've also won the regular 3-point contest as back-to-back champ Damian Lillard won with a score of 26 -- which tied the highest score across all rounds. Ionescu matched the best number any NBA player not named Curry put up.

You have to give Ionescu a ton of credit for the show she put on. This was a massive stage. She warmed up for a few minutes before going against the greatest shooter to ever live. And she was shooting from the NBA 3-point line, which, in comparison to the WNBA line she's used to, is almost a foot deeper in the corners and nearly two feet farther above the break.

All that, and she stormed out of the gate by draining her first seven shots and nine of her first 10.

It's worth noting that Ionescu didn't need either of the "Starry" balls -- which come from almost 30 feet and are worth three points -- to reach her total (Lillard hit one of them in his final round). Ionescu got her 26 with the regular five racks.

"I think a night like tonight shows a lot of young girls and young boys that, if you can shoot, you can shoot," Ionescu said. Certainly there's no doubt about this, because Ionescu made nearly 45% of her 3-pointers for the New York Liberty last season. Simply put, she can flat out shoot.

But Curry is just too great. I don't think there's any question that Ionescu had his full attention. I wouldn't even doubt a few butterflies given the magnitude of the moment and the almost impossible expectations he's saddled with every time he shoots a basketball. But the dude cashed all five shots on two different racks and eight of his final 10 balls to leave no doubt about who's the greatest to ever do it.

Curry, who also missed both his Starry shots, draining 21 of his 25 regular 3-pointers was surely impressive, but the most impressive thing he did was to take on Ionescu in the first place. So many NBA superstars are unwilling to put themselves out front like this. For example, LeBron James never doing a dunk contest in his career is only about the fear of falling short of what would be enormous expectations.

Curry wasn't afraid of that challenge. Ask yourself: How many NBA players, let alone superstars, would be willing to risk losing to a WNBA player on this kind of stage? Not many. Kudos to Curry, who knew how big this even was for both All-Star Weekend as a whole and certainly for the WNBA and women's basketball all over the world.

"I don't know if anybody can fill these shoes, but it might have to be something that we do more often," Curry said, and I couldn't agree more. Let's make this a staple of All-Star Weekend moving forward.

Curry got it started. To the point of who might be able, or even willing, to fill those shoes, what about Lillard next? How about Klay Thompson? Trae Young? Kevin Durant? Next up for the women, Caitlin Clark, if she indeed decides to forego her final year of collegiate eligibility and enter the WNBA, feels like a no-brainer.

Can you imagine the hype if Curry does this again and gets pitted against Clark, who just became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer? She is arguably the most electric player in women's basketball at the moment, college or professional. You can't take your eyes off her when she's playing.

Right down to the alliteration of their last names, with Curry vs. Clark playing as perfectly as Steph vs. Sabrina, this would be a match made in both basketball and ratings heaven. We'll see if it can happen. Either way, this inaugural NBA vs. WNBA shootout was a rousing success. It's hard to imagine it not becoming a staple Saturday night event, and potentially the main event.