The Golden State Warriors entered Monday's game versus the Kings having lost five straight, and it was looking like it was about to be six. Then Stephen Curry decided that he's had just about enough, scoring 17 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Dubs from a double-digit deficit to a 116-113 victory.

It's certainly not optimal that the Warriors winning a game these days requires this kind of effort from Curry -- against the Kings no less. But right now the Warriors aren't going to get picky. They need to get on track and at least tread some water while the young guys (hopefully) figure things out.

You could do a lot worse than clinging to Curry through turbulent waters.

To go with his 47 points, Curry finished with eight assists and eight rebounds. He shot 17 for 24 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3. He was plus-20 for the game, meaning the Warriors lost the 10 minutes he didn't play by 17 points. Golden State's bench is not a strength, but it has to be better than this.

Curry has now made at least three 3-pointers in each of his first 10 games. Per ESPN Stats, that's the longest such streak to begin a season in history. Meanwhile, Curry's 53 made 3-pointers are the second-most in history through the first 10 games, trailing only the 59 that Curry hit to start the 2018-19 campaign.

For the season, Curry is now averaging better than 32 points per game on 51-43-93 shooting splits. At 34 years old, there isn't one sign of this guy slowing down.

With the win, the Warriors now sit at 4-7, good enough for 12th place in the West. They'll get three days off before hosting the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.