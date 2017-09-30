Stephen Curry says his social status doesn't mean his message carries less weight
Curry doesn't want his status as a rich pro athlete to lessen the message in his words
Stephen Curry and many other NBA players have increased their social activism as of late. Curry made it publicly clear that he did not want the Warriors to visit the White House. In response to that, President Donald Trump rescinded the team's White House invitation. Curry has received a lot of backlash for the comments he made saying that someone of his stature can't comment.
However, Curry doesn't believe that should be the case. He doesn't want his status as a professional athlete to lessen the message in his words, and if anything he believes it's a platform to speak for those not in his position.
"It gets lost. We have families. We've got people around us that are going through the same thing. How that all kind of takes shape is ridiculous to me -- trying to minimize what we're talking about because we have money. That doesn't make any difference to us. And hopefully with that money, we can do a lot of good with it. We still have family and people that we are connected to, that we feel what real life is like."
Curry doesn't want his message to lose weight just because of his status. Just because players like he and LeBron James are millionaire athletes doesn't mean that what they say should mean less. That's how he feels and the NBA has given them a platform to express themselves in this way.
