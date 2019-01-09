Stephen Curry says integrating DeMarcus Cousins into Warriors rotation will 'be an adjustment for sure'

The Golden State Warriors may not have had the start to the season that they envisioned, but their has always been one shoe that has yet to drop.

The team is still awaiting the return of prized offseason acquisition DeMarcus Cousins and head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Cousins is making good progress as he participates fully in team practices. Following Golden State's 122-95 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, star guard Stephen Curry weighed in on Cousin making his debut and admitted that it "will be an adjustment" for the entire team.

"We understand there's going to be an adjustment for everybody," Curry said. "And, hopefully, it will give us another type of challenge in terms of really being disciplined and diligent on how we perform as a team with DeMarcus in the rotation and take us to new heights.

"His first couple games, who knows how it will go," Curry added. "But with the collective IQ we have in our locker room and understanding the unselfishness around what we do, we'll be able to figure it out quickly. But it's going to be an adjustment for sure."

Kerr revealed that Cousins may not return on Jan. 18 like some reports have suggested. However, Kerr did admit that the team and Cousin have agreed to a timetable in which he's expected back. Kerr also added that Cousins "has made some big strides" in terms of his conditioning, but the Warriors, back in action on Friday against the Bulls (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), still plan to make sure that all parties involved feel comfortable before the big man steps foot in a real game.

Cousins is recovering from suffering a torn Achilles injury he suffered last January when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The All-Star center has spent time rehabbing with Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz in recent weeks.

The former lottery pick offers a different dynamic to the Warriors rotation and it's one that the team hasn't seen during its multiple NBA title runs. The center position has been filled by players like JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia in the past, but obviously, Cousins is on a completely different level.

While it could take some time for Cousins to return to anywhere close to his previous form, his athleticism and threat that he provides in the low post are something that very few players can match. It's certainly going to be interesting to see what his workload looks like in the early going.