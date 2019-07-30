Stephen Curry says Warriors had 'f--- you' mentality in Game 6 against Rockets

The Golden State Warriors rode the back of Stephen Curry to the Western Conference Finals after Curry scored 33 second half points in a 118-113 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Curry was hyped that he led his team to victory and the moment was showcased during the latest episode of "Stephen vs. The Game" on Facebook Watch.

"I was hyped because I had heard all the noise going into that game," Curry said. "Honestly, I think we had a little of that f-k you mentality."

Curry struggled out of the gate in Game 6 as he missed all six of his shot attempts in the first half. However, the Warriors star ended up finishing with 33 points on 9-of-20 shooting and connected on four shots from beyond the arc.

The Warriors ended up outscoring the Rockets 61-56 over the final 24 minutes and Golden State came away with a hard-fought victory. Golden State was playing that game without Kevin Durant, who was out of the lineup due to the calf injury that he suffered in Game 5 against Houston.

Curry also weighed in on how he felt following Durant's injury and admitted that "the air came out of the entire building."

"The air came out of the entire building when they saw him limping," Curry said. "Took a timeout, everyone kind of looked at each on the bench. We knew what we had to do. Everybody had to step their game up, and those next 14 minutes were pretty awesome in terms of responding."

Unfortunately for Curry, being shorthanded is something that the Warriors are going to have to get used to.

Golden State saw Durant leave the team to sign a four-year maximum contract with the Brooklyn Nets despite suffering a torn Achilles tendon. In addition, Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and will likely be sidelined for the majority of the 2019-20 season.

However, the team did acquire guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade from the Nets to take some of the pressure off of Curry in the backcourt.