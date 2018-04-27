Stephen Curry scrimmages with Warriors for first time since injury; still questionable for Game 1 vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors are getting very close to having their best player back at full strength. Stephen Curry went through a full 5-on-5 scrimmage during practice on Friday for the first time since spraining his MCL back on March 23 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr today. Curry is currently scrimmaging 5-on-5 for the first time in weeks. Still considered questionable for Game 1. Will matter how he comes out of this. pic.twitter.com/yNcgEt6LY7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 27, 2018

Head coach Steve Kerr said on Friday that Curry is still listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, but it sounds like the two-time MVP is pretty close to being back.

Obviously he went through practice today, he's scrimmaging now, so a big part of this is how he turns up tomorrow after a night's rest. First time he's scrimmaged in six weeks, five weeks whatever it is. It's not as simple as 'he feels good, throw him out there.' It's more about, give him a few days, see how he responds.

When asked when a final determination would be made for Game 1, Kerr said, "I assume we'll wait until after shootaround."

Curry himself said there's no politicking going on to convince the Warriors' medical staff to let him get back out on the court. He said he's currently focusing on passing all the checkpoints to be able to return and get confidence back in himself and his body.

Whether or not Curry actually plays on Saturday, it's clear that he'll soon be back in the court. And that's great news for the Warriors, who didn't always look convincing during their first-round series win over the San Antonio Spurs.

As a very quick look at his impact on the offense, consider this. During the regular season, the Warriors had an offensive rating of 120.4 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the floor. For the season, no team had an offensive rating higher than 112.3. That's how dominant the Warriors are offensively with Curry.