Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr respond to Michael Jordan's comment that Warriors star isn't a Hall of Famer 'yet'

Michael Jordan recently stirred up some good ol' Twitter drama when he said on the "Today" show that Stephen Curry is a great player, but "not a Hall of Famer yet." Personally, I'm willing to give M.J. the benefit of the doubt that he was actually being literal in the sense that he was simply stating Curry, at present, is not in the Hall of Fame -- for whatever reason Jordan felt like he would even need to point out the obvious with no direct prompting.

I'm giving Jordan this benefit of doubt, because the idea that anyone, the greatest basketball player in history or otherwise, might actually believe Curry's Hall of Fame resume is still inadequate is just too ridiculous to entertain. That said, you knew Curry would be asked about it, and indeed, the Warriors star could only shake his head in amusement at Jordan's comments while giving a pretty honest, thought-out response of his own.

From Complex (via Matt Welty of Sole Collector):

"I think I'm good, but then I'm never complacent," Curry told Sole Collector in an exclusive interview. "I know I have more to prove to myself. When you hear a guy like that who's the greatest of all time, it's kind of funny. Since we've been on this stage, we've heard a lot of retired guys chiming in on this generation of basketball player and evaluating talent and saying their generation was better and all that. It's a great conversation for the fans to get in on. I know I'm in good shape for that, but I still have a lot to prove to myself."

Curry's coach, Steve Kerr, who, of course, played and won titles with Jordan, had a similarly amusing response.

Steve Kerr on MJ’s comments on Stephen Curry’s Hall of Fame candidacy: “I think Michael Jordan has his own Hall of Fame - in his head.” pic.twitter.com/F2Du5Omyzk — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 22, 2019

"I think Michael Jordan has his own Hall of Fame - in his head," Kerr said.

To Curry and Kerr's point, Curry could never set foot on a basketball court again and he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This isn't even up for debate. He's a three-time NBA champion. He's a two-time MVP, one of which came courtesy of the only unanimous vote in league history. He led his team to an NBA record 73 regular-season wins. He's won a scoring title. He's a six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player. He holds the record for single-season 3-pointers made with 402, which is just stupid. He is one of nine players in history to log a 50-40-90 shooting season while playing in at least 60 games. Even better, he is one of three players in history to go 50-45-90 while playing in more than 31 games.

Want more? Curry has the second-highest offensive box plus/minus in history, just behind LeBron James and just ahead of, you guessed it, Michael Jordan. He has the third-most 3-point makes in history, courtesy of a pace that will obliterate Ray Allen's career record in short order. He is, pretty simply, the greatest shooter to ever play and probably the second-best point guard in history behind Magic Johnson.

So, yes, he's already a Hall of Fame lock. Jordan has to know this.