Stephen Curry suffers broken left hand, and this Warriors situation just hit rock bottom

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse for the Warriors, who were in the process of getting demolished by the Suns, Steph Curry has broken his left hand.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

Here's the play it happened on:

Assuming this Phoenix blowout holds, the Warriors will fall to 1-3 on the season as they continue to look like one of the worst teams in the league. Even when Curry was playing, the defense was a disaster. The offense was just as bad. Draymond Green took a hard hit to his lower back earlier in the Suns game and came off grimacing, picking up a technical foul on his way out as he let the refs know his frustration at not getting a foul call.

And now Curry is out for an extended period of time. Even before the injury, the two-time MVP had to be held accountable for his, and some of the Warriors' lackluster play. Curry had nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-7 from three and four turnovers before leaving the game. He also had eight turnovers in the season-opening loss against the Clippers, and is shooting just 24 percent from three for the year.

At this point, you have to be wondering when the Warriors will officially begin the tank job.