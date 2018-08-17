Stephen Curry wants to finish NBA career with Warriors for 'obvious reasons'

Thanks to the two-time MVP recently signing a five-year supermax contract that runs through 2022, Golden State Warriors fans won't have to worry about Steph Curry going anywhere any time soon. But even after that deal expires, Curry says Warriors fans shouldn't have any concern. He wants to finish his career with the Dubs.

Curry recently made a stop to the Bill Simmons Podcast, one frequented by his teammate, Kevin Durant. Curry and Simmons discussed a number of topics on the episode, including the 'hilarious' explanation Curry heard for why the Minnesota Timberwolves passed him up in the 2009 NBA Draft. In addition, Simmons asked Curry about whether he wanted to be a Warrior for life, and the dynamite point guard answered in the affirmative. As transcribed by Yahoo Sports:

"I love the Bay Area, man," said Curry, who is entering his 10th season on the Warriors after they drafted him seventh in 2009. "The only reason I go home now is if my sister's getting married or to go play the Hornets for that one game, so I haven't really been back much. I haven't put my mind there." "For sure I do," Curry said from Oakland. "This is home. This is where I want to be, for obvious reasons."

Look, this is not surprising whatsoever. The Warriors have won three of the past four titles, they should be among the title favorites for the foreseeable future and Curry is insanely rich and gets to live in the Bay Area. What on earth about that situation would make him consider leaving for even like two seconds? Plus, even if he was interested in someday playing elsewhere, now isn't exactly the time to go say so publicly on a podcast.

Of course, a lot can change in four seasons in the NBA, and even further down the line perhaps Curry's feelings will change. For now, though, the money seems to be on Curry spending his entire career with the Warriors. And really, that's probably how it should be.