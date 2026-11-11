The Roku Channel's new Christmas movie, Second Chance Holiday, premiered last Thursday, starring an actress in her first leading role: Ayesha Curry. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has 20 acting credits on IMDB, but has never headlined a movie before, and with that new stature has come criticism.

On the "We Said What We Said" podcast, former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young took issue with Curry kissing co-star Matthew Daddario. "The only blemish in the family is the wife, in a sense," Arenas said. "Because she doesn't act like the other superstars' wives. You know, Jordan's wife; Cookie, that's Magic's wife; Savannah, right, where we don't want to hear you. We just want to know you're there. You're fine. You're taking the pictures, but we don't want to know you."

Arenas claimed that Curry speaks to other men via direct messages on social media because "she needs the attention because he doesn't give her the attention because he's focused," alluding to previous comments Curry made about having "zero male attention."

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy also cited that conversation in criticizing Curry. "This is crazy. You got one of the greatest players of all time as your husband," McCoy said on Speakeasy. "I've seen a while ago where she keeps saying how she wants more attention, and how girls throw themselves at him and she still just wants to feel like she's wanted… now you want us to see kissing a dude?… This is crazy."

On Wednesday, Stephen Curry addressed the comments with a video on Instagram.

"Nick, Gil, Emmanuel and anybody else who feels the need to jump in and give an opinion on something you don't really know about, something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they're allowed and what they're not allowed to do," Curry said. "Given the ignorance around how acting works, obviously I tried to laugh this one off but something needs to be said. Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, kindly suggest that you just give the happy hands, the congratulations, and maybe the apology can be as loud as when y'all leading y'all shows with this topic."

Both Young, a former teammate of Curry's with the Warriors, and Arenas apologized Wednesday. "You my dog. I love you. If I said anything, I apologize like a man. I'm sorry," Young said.

"I'm sorry if he's offended; I didn't mean it like that. I was just saying, he's such a perfect dude," Arenas added, saying that Curry had never drawn controversy himself, but if someone in the family had, it was Ayesha.

NBA superstars are used to negativity from pundits, but commentary about their family is another matter. What Ayesha Curry does as an actress in a movie says nothing about her family or her husband's place in the basketball world. It's rare that Stephen Curry would address comments like this, but aside from the offense he and his family took, he was at least able to use it as a promotional opportunity.

"Appreciate the free pub, thank you for giving a nice shout-out to Second Chance Holiday," he said at the end of his video.