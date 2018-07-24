Stephen Curry's daughter does the 'In My Feelings' challenge, but how does she rank vs. NBA and NFL stars?

Stephen Curry has a daughter in 6-year-old Riley that not only looks exactly like him, but garners almost as many headlines.

It's fitting, then, that in celebrating her sixth birthday this week, the little Curry popped up on mom Ayesha's Instagram doing the "In My Feelings" challenge.

If you're late to this, an Instagram user, @theshiggyshow, recorded himself dancing to Drake's "In My Feelings" on the side of the road in late June, and people instantly started imitating everything about it, especially the original video's out-the-car-door vantage point. Thousands posted their own. Will Smith literally climbed a bridge to do it. Some people did it after stepping out of moving cars.

And now, we have the Curry family in on the action. But how does Riley Curry's dance stack up against that of other sports celebrities?

We did what any good journalist would do and ranked them for you:

1. Lance Stephenson and pals

The new Los Angeles Lakers ear-whisperer tried to warn us with his shirtless grooving to "Boombastic." Here, we get Stephenson headlining a choreographed and clapping nighttime masterpiece. The lighting isn't ideal, but everything else -- the camerawork, the bounce in Stephenson's step and the heart in the dancers -- is perfect.

2. Odell Beckham Jr.

Love him or hate him, Odell has always been a Grade-A dancer. Google his name, and you won't have trouble finding videos of him getting down with his boys or on the field with the New York Giants. This challenge was made for him. While he doesn't have the team effort of Stephenson, he's got better scenery, a roadside location and an oh-so-smooth smile to go along with even smoother moves.

3. Michy Batshuayi

He's not as well known in America, perhaps, but the Belgian striker and Chelsea player went full Los Angeles with his rendition. With a full Lakers outfit on along with sunny palm trees and a Universal Studios sign in the background, Batshuayi really channeled his inner Hollywood for this, and he closes his dance with a bang.

4. Riley Curry

At 6 years old, Riley was never going to top the Odells of the dance world, but how in the world can we overlook the cute factor here? Complete with a plastic convertible and all the main dance moves, she knocks it out of the park. Recruit Steph, Ayesha and the rest of the family, and we guarantee this skyrockets to No. 1.

From start to finish, this has the quality of a No. 1 ranking. The South African scenery. The getting-out-of-the-car bit. The music-video moves. But while Russell Wilson almost always has to carry the load for the Seattle Seahawks, he's playing second fiddle here. This show belongs to his wife, Ciara. There's nothing wrong with that, but his background contributions weren't nearly as complementary as, say, Lance's buddies.

A couple of big bonus points here: Brown is a 330-pound lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, so for him to be among the few who did this alongside a moving car was impressive. Throw in the fact he did it with a kid in promotion for an annual youth camp, and it's even better.

The Indiana Pacers' star guard took to the gym for his video and incorporated a couple of his own moves. There's nothing wrong with this one. Just all-around solid delivery without the roadside appeal.

The long-time Washington Wizard has trash-talked with Drake before, but he had no problem dancing to his song. The moves are just fine here, and we guess he tried to show off his cleaning service by having what look like hired hands vacuum his floors while he's dancing. But this would've been better if the cleaning ladies were in on it.

These are our only MLB representatives on this list, and maybe now we know why. The Houston Astros vets had a valiant idea trying to bring the fad into baseball, but what we end up with is a mishmash of moves on a cramped airplane ... and Verlander spanking someone.

#InMyFeelingsChallenge #AirVerlander @ben_verlander @justinverlander A post shared by Alex Bregman (@abreg_1) on Jul 15, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT

The airplane boys may have been more disorganized, but at least they gave prolonged effort. The Houston Rockets star was apparently beckoned onto the stage at a recent Meek Mill concert and asked to unleash his own "In My Feelings" dance. It was fine, but that's about all we can say. Give them some flash, James!