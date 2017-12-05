Stephen Curry's MRI shows no structural damage; re-evaluation in 'a couple of weeks'

Stephen Curry was forced to leave Monday night's game between the Warriors and Pelicans early when he rolled his ankle. The injury was serious enough to leave him on crutches and while X-rays came back negative, Golden State is still being cautious with its star player.

Curry will reportedly miss Wednesday night's game against the Hornets due to the injury, though the results of his MRI have reportedly revealed no structural damage.

Sources: Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry's MRI result revealed no structural damage on injured right ankle, but significant swelling and no return timetable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2017

There is still no timetable for his return, though the team announced that they will re-evaluate Curry's ankle in "a couple of weeks."

Injury update: Stephen Curry underwent an MRI today in Charlotte, the results of which confirmed that he suffered a sprained right ankle in last night’s game at New Orleans. The MRI indicated that the ankle is stable and structurally intact. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 5, 2017

Curry is no stranger to ankle injuries. He was plagued by them in the early stages of his career, which forced him to miss a lot of time. Of course, once he got over the injury, he managed to develop into the greatest shooter in NBA history and changed the way the league looks at shooting. It's safe to say that he's pretty important to what the Warriors do.

While Golden State can survive time without Curry, it can't be happy to be losing him for any period of time. He's the engine to what the Warriors do and arguably their most important player. He's been playing banged up this season and has actually been shooting with an injury to his finger. Golden State will hope that this ankle injury isn't anything too serious.