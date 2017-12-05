Stephen Curry's MRI shows no structural damage; re-evaluation in 'a couple of weeks'
The Warriors superstar will miss at least two weeks with an ankle sprain
Stephen Curry was forced to leave Monday night's game between the Warriors and Pelicans early when he rolled his ankle. The injury was serious enough to leave him on crutches and while X-rays came back negative, Golden State is still being cautious with its star player.
Curry will reportedly miss Wednesday night's game against the Hornets due to the injury, though the results of his MRI have reportedly revealed no structural damage.
There is still no timetable for his return, though the team announced that they will re-evaluate Curry's ankle in "a couple of weeks."
Curry is no stranger to ankle injuries. He was plagued by them in the early stages of his career, which forced him to miss a lot of time. Of course, once he got over the injury, he managed to develop into the greatest shooter in NBA history and changed the way the league looks at shooting. It's safe to say that he's pretty important to what the Warriors do.
While Golden State can survive time without Curry, it can't be happy to be losing him for any period of time. He's the engine to what the Warriors do and arguably their most important player. He's been playing banged up this season and has actually been shooting with an injury to his finger. Golden State will hope that this ankle injury isn't anything too serious.
-
Knicks' Hardaway likely out two weeks
Hardaway Jr. is expected to miss even more time due to a stress injury in his leg
-
Has Blazers' star core already peaked?
Portland is good enough now, but how does it go from here to great, and what will it take to...
-
Jazz vs. Thunder odds, expert picks
West Coast handicapper Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Jazz and has a strong...
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 5: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Raptors vs. Suns odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Suns-Raptors game 10,000 times
-
James gets most retweeted athlete tweet
James took the shot at the president after he rescinded an invitation to the White House from...
Add a Comment