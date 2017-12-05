Stephen Curry's MRI shows no structural damage; re-evaluation in 'a couple of weeks'

The Warriors superstar will miss at least two weeks with an ankle sprain

Stephen Curry was forced to leave Monday night's game between the Warriors and Pelicans early when he rolled his ankle. The injury was serious enough to leave him on crutches and while X-rays came back negative, Golden State is still being cautious with its star player.

Curry will reportedly miss Wednesday night's game against the Hornets due to the injury, though the results of his MRI have reportedly revealed no structural damage.

There is still no timetable for his return, though the team announced that they will re-evaluate Curry's ankle in "a couple of weeks." 

Curry is no stranger to ankle injuries. He was plagued by them in the early stages of his career, which forced him to miss a lot of time. Of course, once he got over the injury, he managed to develop into the greatest shooter in NBA history and changed the way the league looks at shooting. It's safe to say that he's pretty important to what the Warriors do.

While Golden State can survive time without Curry, it can't be happy to be losing him for any period of time. He's the engine to what the Warriors do and arguably their most important player. He's been playing banged up this season and has actually been shooting with an injury to his finger. Golden State will hope that this ankle injury isn't anything too serious. 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories