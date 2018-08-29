Stephen Curry's wedding present to his sister: An entire college locker room named after her
Steph, Ayesha and Seth Curry all unveiled the gift for 23-year-old Sydel this week
Stephen Curry's younger sister, Sydel, got married this week, and the Golden State Warriors star made sure to give his sibling a gift.
No one, especially Sydel, expected that gift to be so big, however.
While attending a recent volleyball game at her alma mater, North Carolina's Elon University, the 23-year-old Curry sister was greeted by Steph, his wife Ayesha and her brother Seth. And the Currys together revealed Steph's wedding present.
It wasn't fancy dishware. It wasn't a bottle of wine. It wasn't even Warriors-related.
It was an entire locker room. Elon University's women's volleyball locker room, to be exact -- the same one Sydel once used while playing for the school. Once known only as the "Elon Women's Volleyball Locker Room," it is now named after Sydel Curry, thanks to some string-pulling -- and perhaps a few dollars -- from Steph and Co.
"Just want to say congratulations on getting married this weekend," Steph says in a video shared by Elon. "That's a big occasion. I know it's crazy. But we also want to congratulate you on an amazing career at Elon playing volleyball, all you did for the school and the program and wanted to give it back to you with the new locker room for Sydel Curry."
That's a lot better than dishware, and Sydel agrees, sharing on Instagram that "what started out to be a trip to support (Elon volleyball) ended up becoming one of the most memorable evenings of my life" thanks to "the best siblings in the world."
What started out to be a trip to support @elonvb ended up becoming one of the most memorable evenings of my life. I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am to my siblings for this amazing gift! Elon was such a blessing and helped me grow into the woman that I am today. Having the the Elon Women’s Volleyball Locker Room named after me is an honor. Again, thank you thank you thank you to the best siblings in the world! I love you all! Okay, now back to crying.
