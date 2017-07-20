Stephon Marbury will play 'last and final' season for rival team in China

Once one of the best point guards in the NBA, Stephon Marbury chose an unconventional path for the latter portion of his basketball career. Rather than bouncing around from team to team as a backup trying to chase rings in limited minutes, Marbury decided to continue to do what he does best: Get buckets.

In 2010 at the age of 32, Marbury took his talents to China and signed a contract with the Shanxi Zhongyu Brave Dragons. He joined the Beijing Ducks before the 2011-12 season, and led the team to three Chinese Basketball Association titles in his first four seasons.

Marbury, now 40, announced on Wednesday via Instagram that he will play his "last and final" season with the Ducks' crosstown rival, the Beijing Fly Dragons.

Marbury has received tons of support from the Beijing basketball community, and he has become a beloved figure in the CBA.

"I'm staying in Beijing for my last and final season," Marbury wrote. "The other Beijing team. I have to put on for the city no matter the team. It's a different mission and vision over here in the JING. The fans said stay so I'm staying. They said "we will love you no matter where you go" It's hard to leave that type of love. Thanking God for another contract!"

Marbury has averaged 22.6 points per game in his six seasons in China, after averaging 19.3 points and 7.6 assists per game in 13 NBA seasons with the Timberwolves, Nets, Suns, Knicks and Celtics.