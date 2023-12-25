The defending champion Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors, 120-114, in their Christmas Day matchup, with superstars Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry both struggling from the field. The teams each finished the game with 40 made field goals and 14 made 3-pointers, so the difference came from the free throw line.

Denver shot 26-for-32 from the foul stripe, with Jokic going 18-for-18 by himself -- the most ever in a Christmas Day game without a miss. Meanwhile, the Warriors went 20-for-23 from the line, resulting in their six-point loss. The second half was particularly foul-heavy when the Nuggets took 26 of their 32 free throw attempts. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt that many of the players were baiting their way into foul calls with minimal contact, and he let his opinion be known after the game.

"I have no problem with the officials themselves," Kerr said after the game. "All across the league, we have really good officials. I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game. That's what we're doing in the NBA. The way we're teaching the officials, we're just enabling players to B.S. their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half of that game. It was disgusting. "It was just baiting refs into calls, but the refs have to make those calls because that's how they're taught. So, I have a real problem with the way we've legislated defense out of the game in this league. And the players are really smart in this league, and for over the last decade or so, they've gotten smarter and smarter and they're just -- we have enabled the players and they are taking full advantage and it's a parade to the free throw line. And it's disgusting to watch."

Here's an example of the type of play that Kerr is likely addressing. As Jokic dribbles down the court, he draws minimal contact from Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis. But Jokic's reaction, a flail and a look toward the official, results in a foul and two free throws.

The NBA has gone a long way in the past few seasons to eliminate "non-basketball moves" from the game. Offensive players intentionally running into defenders to draw fouls has largely been legislated out, while this season the popular "rip through" move is only supposed to result in a foul call if the player is facing the basket.

Kerr's larger point still stands, however, as defenders have limited options under the current rules regarding contact -- especially given the speed and skill of offensive players these days. Superstars in particular have been baiting referees to make calls since the advent of basketball, so that likely won't change any time soon. But, understandably, Kerr would feel frustrated after watching Jokic repeatedly make his way to the free throw line in the second half of their Christmas Day loss.