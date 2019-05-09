Steve Kerr channels Jurgen Klopp after pivotal Game 5 win for Warriors: 'Our boys are f------ giants'

For the second time in as many years, the Houston Rockets have put the heat on the Golden State Warriors. Heading into Wednesday's Game 5, the series was tied 2-2 with the home team winning every game. The Warriors continued that trend, winning 104-99 at Oracle Arena to take a 3-2 lead heading to Houston.

Following the win, Steve Kerr compared his team to the Premier League's Liverpool. They pulled off a miracle win against Barcelona earlier in the week with a 4-0 win in the second leg of their semifinal Champion's League matchup to advance to the final against Tottenham. The 4-0 win erased a 3-0 deficit Liverpool had coming in, and two of the key goals came from Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored twice within three minutes after Jurgen Klopp subbed him in in the 46th minute.

Steve Kerr had to apologize to his mom after this 😂 pic.twitter.com/9uXU8HTpUE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2019

"I'm not a big soccer fan but uh, Liverpool came out [Tuesday] with one of the great wins in soccer history," Kerr said to reporters after the game. "And after the match their manager Jurgen Klopp said: 'The young kids of Liverpool are probably asleep right now. So I'm just gonna go ahead and say it but: Our boys are f------ giants.' That's what he said. And I know how he feels. So I apologize to my mom, who's probably watching, but our guys are f------ giants. And it was an unbelievable victory."

The Warriors are seeking their third straight championship and fifth straight appearance in the Finals, so naturally nothing is coming easy at this point. However, they're stubbornly trying to work their way back and it shows in games like Wednesday.