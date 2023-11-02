SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has held a front row seat to virtually every Stephen Curry performance over the last decade, and, at this point, it takes a level beyond Curry's regular greatness to get Kerr to do a double-take.

Such a moment came on Sunday in Houston, when Curry shook off a relatively disastrous shooting night to absolutely ignite in the fourth quarter, making four 3-pointers in the final two minutes to lead Golden State to a 106-95 win over the Rockets. One of the aforementioned 3s was a ridiculous feat of ball-handling and shot-making, putting old friend Dillon Brooks in the blender.

The display forced Kerr to talk to Curry about what had just happened, something he rarely does because -- like the rest of us -- he's grown accustomed to Curry's mind-boggling shooting on a nightly basis.

"When people ask me what's the most amazing thing Steph has done or what stands out to you, I literally can't think of one thing, because it's every single night," Kerr said of Curry. "It was the same way with Michael Jordan. What was Michael's most amazing thing? The fact that he did it every night, and it was expected. "After the Houston game ... nobody asked me about Steph's flurry at the end -- four threes -- nobody even asked. Because it's like, we're so used to seeing this. He just does this stuff night after night after night and it starts to blend together. But the other night, just, that seemed otherworldly -- the shooting, the flow, the beauty of it all. So yeah, I had to say something."

Kerr played with Jordan for four years on the Chicago Bulls in the mid-to-late 90s, winning three consecutive titles, so he had an up-close view of the player most consider to be the best of all time. For Kerr to put Curry in the same breath as Jordan speaks volumes to his respect and admiration for someone he's coached to four championships.