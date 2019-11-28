Steve Kerr cuts his hand breaking clipboard in a rare Warriors win because of his team's 'cardinal sins'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have only won four games this season, and one of them came on Wednesday night as they beat the Chicago Bulls, 104-90, in front of their Chase Center fans. You might think that in a 14-point win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr would have been pleased with what he saw.

Not exactly.

Kerr, who has been known to take his frustrations out on unsuspecting coach's equipment in the past, broke his first clipboard of the season during the win. He addressed the media following the game with a conspicuous bandage on his hand.

Steve Kerr broke a clipboard during tonight’s win. He joked postgame he’s allotted two of these a year. A clipboard shard cut his hand, but he’s okay. “No stitches” he said. pic.twitter.com/IJGPSz0PnM — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 28, 2019

"I broke a clipboard. It's one of two. I'm allotted two a year, and this was No. 1," Kerr said after the game. "It always cuts in the same place, but this is a little bit deeper one -- I was a little more upset."

Kerr then admitted that when he was drawing up plays he got "blood on the clipboard" due to the gash in his hand. He also explained the sequence that caused the outburst in the first place.

"We just had a stretch there where we were very careless, particularly in transition defense, and we let them sneak behind us for layups. Those are cardinal sins. We're 3-15 coming into the game, so every play matters, every possession matters and we've gotta fight for everything."

Rookie Eric Paschall, who scored a team-high 25 points in a win, didn't see the incident, but saw blood on the clipboard afterward. He said he appreciates that type of fire in a coach and that it's simply a result of Kerr wanting to win.

With the way this season has gone so far for Golden State, it's pretty remarkable that the frustrations boiled over for Kerr in a game that they actually won.