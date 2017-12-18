Steve Kerr explains why Kobe Bryant, not LeBron, is 'closest thing' to Michael Jordan

All of the NBA's greatest players from here on out will inevitably be compared to the man who's widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time -- Michael Jordan.

Any time Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James crosses another career accomplishment off the list, people debate whether it brings him closer to one day surpassing Jordan in the annals of basketball history. Despite the constant comparisons, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says that LeBron and Jordan are totally different players, and that Kobe Bryant is actually the player who came closest to MJ on the court.

Kerr, who played with Jordan and against Bryant, offered his thoughts before the Warriors' game against the Lakers on Monday, during which Kobe will have his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired.

"Kobe is the closest thing to Michael (Jordan)," Kerr said. "Everybody's been compared to Michael. LeBron's been compared to Michael -- I don't think LeBron is Michael at all. I think he's a very different player, a very different mentality and mindset. Kobe has the same mentality and mindset that MJ had. The assassin, the 'I'm gonna rip your throat out with my scoring,' low-post dominant fadeaway jumper, footwork. "I thought Kobe's footwork was one of the best parts of his game -- probably the most underrated because everybody focused on his shooting and his athleticism, but his footwork got him open. That's where he was so similar to Michael. He could just get any shot he wanted."

And what about an epic Jordan-Kobe one-on-one game?

"It'd be fun to watch," Kerr said. "Like I said, very similar games, right? Kobe shot a lot more 3s, but in Michael's era 3s weren't as big a part of things. I'm sure he would have worked a lot harder on his 3s if he played in the modern era. But so similar in terms of the footwork, the reverse pivot, the fadeaways. And I'm sure Kobe got a lot of that by watching Michael. Yeah, that would have been fun to watch."

Steve Kerr on the similarities between Kobe and MJ pic.twitter.com/ld4JiEkVaB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2017

Kerr raises an interesting point, that perhaps because of the way the game has changed we might never see a player quite like Jordan ever again. Because of rule changes and the proliferation of the 3-point shot, ball movement and pace have become increasingly valued over post-ups and one-on-one scoring.

If that's the case, then Kobe might very well go down as the closest thing to Jordan we've ever seen.